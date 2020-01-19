Rural reveries and meditative still lifes at Morgan O’Driscoll

Morgan O’Driscoll launches the new decade with two January sales, Irish Art Online (bidding ends tomorrow) and Affordable ‘Off The Wall’ Online (bidding ends January 27).

If ever a painting was calculated to make many a heart miss a beat, it is Cecil Maguire’s Fair Day Clifden. This is the Ireland that older-generation exiles dream about. It’s the Ireland of The Quiet Man, when life was certainly harsher, but so much simpler....