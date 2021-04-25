Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Run the jewels at Bonham’s latest London sale

A pair of high-society bracelets with royal connections go under the hammer this week

Ros Drinkwater
25th April, 2021
Run the jewels at Bonham’s latest London sale
A mid-19th-century onyx cameo, enamel, pearl and diamond bracelet

Jewels that have kept illustrious company are two bracelets due to go under Bonham’s hammer in London this week. Both were favourites of the Countess of Rosse, and they can be seen in many society photographs of her, including those taken at the wedding of her son, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Lord Snowdon, to Princess Margaret in 1960.

On one wrist, she wears a late 19th-century emerald, pearl and diamond bangle set with a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Med by Markey Robinson

Gentle drawing by Jack B Yeats is up for grabs

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago
Shamrock table made by Cork Cabinet maker John Fletcher in 1852

Fine Arts: A masterful collection from Irish stately homes

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago
A kingswood partner’s desk has an estimate of €1,500-€2,500

Top lot set to be a Triumph at Victor Mee collector’s sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago
With You by Didier Lourenço at Gormleys Fine Art

Exhibition events calendar and auction results

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1