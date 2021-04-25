Run the jewels at Bonham’s latest London sale

Jewels that have kept illustrious company are two bracelets due to go under Bonham’s hammer in London this week. Both were favourites of the Countess of Rosse, and they can be seen in many society photographs of her, including those taken at the wedding of her son, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Lord Snowdon, to Princess Margaret in 1960.

On one wrist, she wears a late 19th-century emerald, pearl and diamond bangle set with a...