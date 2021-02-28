Read all about it at Fonsie Mealy’s collectors’ sale

In Fonsie Mealy’s current sale, 20th-century page turners to keep you engrossed include the 1999 Everyman’s Library Edition of Cormac McCarthy’s The Border Trilogy, with All the Pretty Horses, The Crossing and Cities of the Plain (€300-€500), Philip Pullman’s Dark Materials trilogy (€1,500-€2,000), and that beacon of 20th-century poetry, Leonard Cohen’s Book of Longing, signed and illustrated by the author, (€200-€300) – he was hailed as a poet long before he achieved fame as a...