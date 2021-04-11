Pull up a chair for an intriguing interiors sale

Are you sitting comfortably? Niall Mullen’s sale, currently online on Victor Mee’s website, is brimful of tempting possibilities.

For the drawing room, an elegant option is a William IV mahogany scroll end chaise longue with deep button upholstery (€500-€800), and for the study, a pair of comfy tub chairs with leather deep button and fabric upholstery.

Ideal for the home office is a Charles Eames aluminium swivel desk chair,...