Prices to suit all pockets at Matthews sale

In Co Meath this week, Matthews’ online auction on April 14 offers 390 lots of jewellery, gold, silver, watches and objets d’art with prices to suit every pocket: a silver owl motif baby’s rattle (€50-€80), a nine-carat gold caravan charm (€100-€150), a silver sugar sifter by Tiffany (€250-€350), a silver gilt decorated carriage clock (€700-€900), a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Just II wristwatch (€7,000-€12,000) and a platinum mounted emerald ring (€20,000-€30,000)....