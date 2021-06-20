Priceless jade pieces to make collectors green with envy

For the European collector, oriental antiques are the hardest to fathom. It was 5,000 years ago that the Yellow Emperor gave the world civilization, so there’s a deal of cultural history to get under your belt.

Newsprint abounds with tales of Chinese porcelain used for decades as the dog bowl, the doorstop, or the umbrella stand, fetching unbelievably high prices at auction. Adam’s new Asian department brings a spectacular array to the market with...