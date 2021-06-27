Portrait of a friendship between two legends of the art world

Making its auction debut and flagged as ‘a meeting of two Titans’, Lucian Freud’s portrait of David Hockney is expected to fetch £8-12 million at Sotheby’s in London this week.

Painted in 2002 at the zenith of Freud’s career, it found favour with Hockney. As he told the London Evening Standard in 2011, “It was a very memorable and enjoyable experience. I thought his portrait very good indeed...