Plenty of silver linings at Adam’s comeback sale

Adam’s first auction since lockdown will be live, in Adam’s St Stephen’s Green premises in Dublin 2, with restricted attendance in accordance with government guidelines. Those wishing to attend must pre-register for a paddle in advance of the auction, while those preferring to bid online should sign up for a MyAdam’s online account.
With the recent heightened focus on the house we call home, we can expect keen...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team