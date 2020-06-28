Sunday June 28, 2020
Plenty of silver linings at Adam’s comeback sale

Goblets and golf clubs catch the eye at the auction house’s first live auction since the early spring

28th June, 2020
A set of six silver goblets with gilded interiors by the Royal Silver Company, Dublin

Adam’s first auction since lockdown will be live, in Adam’s St Stephen’s Green premises in Dublin 2, with restricted attendance in accordance with government guidelines. Those wishing to attend must pre-register for a paddle in advance of the auction, while those preferring to bid online should sign up for a MyAdam’s online account.

With the recent heightened focus on the house we call home, we can expect keen...

