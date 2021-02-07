Plenty of highlights at Hegarty’s sale

Bidding is now underway for Hegarty’s current Timed Online auction, which ends on February 9. Highlights include a pair of brown art deco style leather and cherrywood club armchairs, 74 x 72 x 89cm (€3,000-€4,000), a handsome 19th-century cut glass standing bowl with a star cut base (€200-€300), and a stunning 18-carat white gold, peridot and diamond pendant necklace (€4,000-€5,000).

To see the full catalogue, log on to hegartyantiques.com...