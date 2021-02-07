Subscribe Today
Plenty of highlights at Hegarty’s sale

The Timed Online auction ends on February 9

Ros Drinkwater
7th February, 2021
A pair of these art deco style leather and cherrywood club armchairs are among the highlights at Hegarty’s

Bidding is now underway for Hegarty’s current Timed Online auction, which ends on February 9. Highlights include a pair of brown art deco style leather and cherrywood club armchairs, 74 x 72 x 89cm (€3,000-€4,000), a handsome 19th-century cut glass standing bowl with a star cut base (€200-€300), and a stunning 18-carat white gold, peridot and diamond pendant necklace (€4,000-€5,000).

To see the full catalogue, log on to hegartyantiques.com...

