Plenty of highlights at Hegarty’s sale
The Timed Online auction ends on February 9
Bidding is now underway for Hegarty’s current Timed Online auction, which ends on February 9. Highlights include a pair of brown art deco style leather and cherrywood club armchairs, 74 x 72 x 89cm (€3,000-€4,000), a handsome 19th-century cut glass standing bowl with a star cut base (€200-€300), and a stunning 18-carat white gold, peridot and diamond pendant necklace (€4,000-€5,000).
To see the full catalogue, log on to hegartyantiques.com...
Some rings to rule them all at Weldon’s
A Colombian emerald and diamond dress ring set in platinum would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift next weekend
Events Calendar
Your weekly guide to the most significant arts events currently taking place online
Object of Desire: The Gumpert Apollo
The supercar is on offer at Sotheby’s later this month
An imperial collection from the house of Mountbatten
The Family Collection of the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma on sale at Sotheby’s reflects the family’s links with empire with an Indian jewel-encrusted crown, a Fabergé timepiece and a Queen Victoria gold bracelet