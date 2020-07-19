Pick up a limited edition Warhol screenprint at Gormley’s sale

Andy Warhol probably had little contact with the subject of a screenprint due to go under the hammer at Gormley’s Fine Art online auction. Entitled Cow and one of only 100 copies of the original 1979 screenprint, signed on wallpaper, it measures 116cm x 76cm and is expected to fetch £8,000-£12,000.

The sale offers a good selection of more affordable ruminants, notably Graham Knuttel’s Sunset Sheep, 36 x 25cm (£700-£900), and Ronald Keefer’s...