Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pick up a limited edition Warhol screenprint at Gormley’s sale

Cow, a 1979 work by Andy Warhol, is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000

19th July, 2020
5
Cow by Andy Warhol, one of only 100 copies of the original screenprint, is up for grabs at Gormley’s Fine Art online auction

Andy Warhol probably had little contact with the subject of a screenprint due to go under the hammer at Gormley’s Fine Art online auction. Entitled Cow and one of only 100 copies of the original 1979 screenprint, signed on wallpaper, it measures 116cm x 76cm and is expected to fetch £8,000-£12,000.

The sale offers a good selection of more affordable ruminants, notably Graham Knuttel’s Sunset Sheep, 36 x 25cm (£700-£900), and Ronald Keefer’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Forgotten trinkets and old treasures dominate Whyte’s sale

Pride of place at the auction goes to a pretty Irish silver porringer with an estimate of €50,000-€70,000

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

Le Corbusier chaise sits comfortably among timeless furnishings

Adam’s next sale also includes red upholstered Italian chairs from 1960 and striking rosewood sideboard by Vittorio Dassi

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

Eight centuries of the printed word on show at online auction

From ingredients for powdered peacock dung to the Kama Sutra, there is a wealth of reading material at Fonsie Mealy’s online auction

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago