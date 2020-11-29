Paddywhackery aplenty at Mullen’s interiors sale

Postponed due to Covid-19, Mullen’s Classic and Contemporary Interiors Sale: The Collectors Cabinet (reviewed in these pages on October 25) will now take place on December 5. An added item is Paddywhackery with Paddy Whacking a Peeler, a magic lantern slide showing an Irishman and an English policeman getting his just deserts (€150-€200). See mullenslaurelpark.com.