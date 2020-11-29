Orpen, Yeats and Henry feature in titans of Irish art sale

Over three days in December, the finest Irish art will go under the hammer in three Dublin sales.

On December 7 at Whyte’s, the story behind a headline lot by William Orpen should give succour to every aspiring artist. Sergeant Murphy and Things is a portrait of the horse with his jockey (who rode him to victory in the 1923 Grand National), his owner, and his trainer.

Purchased that year by Lord Dewar of Dewar...