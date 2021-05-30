Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Online shopping does Sotheby’s bidding

The auction house’s new Emporium offers art, design and luxury items, all without the stress out of buying at auction

Ros Drinkwater
30th May, 2021
A Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda, priced at $185,000, is top of the current bill at Sotheby’s Emporium

After over three centuries as an auction house, Sotheby’s has spread its wings with the Emporium, a new retail destination offering art, design and luxury items, all available for immediate purchase online. No more nail-biting wait to see if yours is the successful auction bid – you like it? You buy it, end of story. A spoiler – you’ll need deep pockets.

Top of the current bill is a Mercedes-Benz 280...

