Online shopping does Sotheby’s bidding

After over three centuries as an auction house, Sotheby’s has spread its wings with the Emporium, a new retail destination offering art, design and luxury items, all available for immediate purchase online. No more nail-biting wait to see if yours is the successful auction bid – you like it? You buy it, end of story. A spoiler – you’ll need deep pockets.

Top of the current bill is a Mercedes-Benz 280...