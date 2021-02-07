Object of Desire: The Gumpert Apollo

As claims go, in 2008 Roland Gumpert’s took the biscuit. He knew the power that could be unleashed from the twin-turbocharged engine powering the Audi RS4 sedan, if only it was sitting in the middle of a lightweight supercar. His resulting design was the Gumpert Apollo which he claimed generated sufficient downforce to drive upside-down, in theory at least.

Finding volunteers to test that theory proved easier than finding a tunnel long enough to...