Object of Desire: Saddle up with 19-century Tibetan artefact

Unlike anything ever seen at Eyrefield Lodge Stud, this fine 19th-century Tibetan saddle as used by the Kampa horsemen has a timber frame inlaid with green stained and plain ivory and copper wire to resemble Prunus blossom.

Saddles of the same design can be seen in the high mountains of Western Tibet at the traditional Yushu horseracing festival, which takes place from July 25 to August 1 every year. Great feats of athletic competitive horsemanship...