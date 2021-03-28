Object of Desire: Nike Air Force 1 Entourage sneakers

Forget the glass slipper: 21st-century high-fliers put their best foot forward wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Originally designed in 1982, they were the first basketball shoes to feature Nike Air technology.

This size 9 pair, Nike Air Force 1 Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold sneakers, is a 2009 collaboration between Nike and Undefeated in commemoration of the hit HBO television show Entourage. Bid for them in Sotheby’s Scarce Air sale in New York, bidding ends...