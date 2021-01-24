Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Object of desire: Joseph F Kernan’s College Football

The illustration from the cover of a 1932 edition of the Saturday Evening Post is expected to fetch up to $35,000

Ros Drinkwater
24th January, 2021
Object of desire: Joseph F Kernan’s College Football
College Football by Joseph F Kernan

Boys will be boys, never more so than on the American football field. Joseph F Kernan’s College Football graced the cover of the Saturday Evening Post in 1932. Bid for it at Swann Galleries sale of Illustration Art, January 28 (which also features the Dick McDonough Collection of Golf Illustrations), estimate $25,000-$35,000; see swanngalleries.com

