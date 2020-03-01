Object of Desire

A letter written in 1920 by Constance Markievicz is up for auction at Bonham’s

A newly-discovered letter from Constance Markievicz, penned while on the run from the British authorities on September 25 or 26, 1920, is a reply to Eva Cumming, an Australian cousin who had read of her exploits. Never published, it has been with Cummings’s family since first received. Bid for it at Bonham’s Fine Books and Manuscripts sale, March...