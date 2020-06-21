Object of Desire

Greek mythology on a much darker theme than Galatea informed Francis Bacon’s 1981 monumental Triptych Inspired by the Oresteia of Aeschchylus. The only surviving example of a complete trilogy of ancient Greek plays, the Oresteia is a saga of deadly revenge in the doomed House of Atreus: Agamemnon's murder by his wife and her lover, and his wife and lover's murder by Agamemnon's son Orestes.

If the work looks familiar, it’s likely you are...