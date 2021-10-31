Object of Desire: Eagle’s head decanter
A 19th-century glass decanter topped with an eagle’s head is up for grabs at Dee Brophy Decorative Antiques & Gardenalia in Naas, Co Kildare
As a pre-dinner conversation starter, few items can compete with this somewhat bizarre 19th century glass decanter. Standing 25.2cm high, it has an eagle’s head and feet in pewter and body of wonderful blue glass.
With a penchant for “art de la table”, a phrase coined by Marie de Medici, Queen of France circa 1610, antiques dealer Dee Brophy has sourced some of her best pieces while scouring the French countryside in search...
Related Stories
Fact is stranger than fiction as Joyce timepiece comes to sale
An 18ct gold hunter case pocket-watch and chain owned by the Superintendent of Glasnevin Cemetery and featured in Ulysses is the leading lot at Bonham’s Paris sale
East meets West at Kildare mansion contents sale
Sheppard’s sale at Barrettstown House in Co Kildare this week contains many Eastern rarities from Qing ceremonial furniture to a porcelain pillow
Fine Arts: Events calendar and auction results
Your weekly guide to the premier exhibitions happening online and around the country
Fine Arts: Mid Century Modern auction has art for sale on a grand scale
Joseph Walsh’s Lilium I table is on view in the Throne Room of Dublin Castle and is expected to realise €100,000-€150,000