Object of Desire: Eagle’s head decanter

As a pre-dinner conversation starter, few items can compete with this somewhat bizarre 19th century glass decanter. Standing 25.2cm high, it has an eagle’s head and feet in pewter and body of wonderful blue glass.

With a penchant for “art de la table”, a phrase coined by Marie de Medici, Queen of France circa 1610, antiques dealer Dee Brophy has sourced some of her best pieces while scouring the French countryside in search...