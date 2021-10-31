Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Object of Desire: Eagle’s head decanter

A 19th-century glass decanter topped with an eagle’s head is up for grabs at Dee Brophy Decorative Antiques & Gardenalia in Naas, Co Kildare

Ros Drinkwater
31st October, 2021
Object of Desire: Eagle’s head decanter
19th century glass decanter, which antiques dealer Dee Brophy found in a mini-château in France

As a pre-dinner conversation starter, few items can compete with this somewhat bizarre 19th century glass decanter. Standing 25.2cm high, it has an eagle’s head and feet in pewter and body of wonderful blue glass.

With a penchant for “art de la table”, a phrase coined by Marie de Medici, Queen of France circa 1610, antiques dealer Dee Brophy has sourced some of her best pieces while scouring the French countryside in search...

