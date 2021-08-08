Object of desire: Drinks Like a Fish

A stylish way to serve refreshing cold drinks out of doors is Drinks Like a Fish, a parcel-gilt silver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes, the second of three generations of silversmiths and jewellers now based in St Ives, Cornwall.

Each piece is finely cast, chased, engraved and applied with whimsical images of fish and plants, with a leafy handle surmounted by a frog on the pitcher.

