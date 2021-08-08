Object of desire: Drinks Like a Fish
Bidding is open until August 12 on this parcel-gilt sliver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes
A stylish way to serve refreshing cold drinks out of doors is Drinks Like a Fish, a parcel-gilt silver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes, the second of three generations of silversmiths and jewellers now based in St Ives, Cornwall.
Each piece is finely cast, chased, engraved and applied with whimsical images of fish and plants, with a leafy handle surmounted by a frog on the pitcher.
Bid for the set at Sotheby’s Dining...
