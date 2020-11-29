Object of Desire: Clinton’s sax

No music is cooler than the liquid melody from a saxophone. A King brand 660, this one was owned and is signed below the horn in black marker by the former US president Bill Clinton. CNN described his rendering of Heartbreak Hotel on it during the 1992 election campaign as “impressive”.

Bid for it at Julien’s Icons & Idols Auction, December 1 and 2; estimate $2,000-$4,000; see juliensauctions.com