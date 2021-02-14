Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Object of Desire: Claes Oldenberg’s pop art

Bacon & Egg; Ice Cream, and Beefsteak is a typically playful piece of pop art from the Swedish-born sculptor

Ros Drinkwater
14th February, 2021
Object of Desire: Claes Oldenberg’s pop art

While artists have long used the medium of oil paintings to pay homage to everyday objects, sculptors have seldom followed suit. The nonagenarian Swedish-born American pop-art sculptor Claes Oldenburg is best known for his off-the-wall sculptures such as a giant ice cream cone on the top of a Cologne shopping mall, and a massive clothes peg in a Philadelphia downtown square.

Bacon & Egg; Ice Cream, and Beefsteak is a small piece constructed of painted...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Pink sapphire and diamond heart-shaped earrings (€1,600-€2,200)

Gems galore at latest Adams sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 8 hours ago
College Football by Joseph F Kernan, published as a Saturday Evening Post cover in 1932, sold for $75,000 recently

Illustrations gain influence at auction

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 8 hours ago
The Strand Races: The Start by Jack B Yeats, one of two hand-coloured Cuala Press print from 1906 which appear in De Búrca Rare Books’ new catalogue

All the world’s a page in De Búrca Rare Books catalogue

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 8 hours ago
Paseo en Bici by Didier Lourenco is at Gormleys Fine Art

Exhibition events calendar and auction results

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 8 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1