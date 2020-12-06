Object of desire: Chinese mother of pearl inlaid rosewood bed-couch

From the collection of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, this 19th-century Chinese mother of pearl inlaid rosewood bed-couch last went under the hammer in 1984 when Yoko Ono consigned 100 items from the couple’s collection to a New York auction, donating the proceeds to the Spirit Foundation, an organisation set up by the Lennons in 1979 to help children’s causes. Bid for it at Bonham’s Music Memorabilia Sale, bidding ends December 9, estimate €8,400-€13,000; see:...