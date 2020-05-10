Object of Desire: Bread With Egg (Red) by Jeff Koons

Lockdown has its lighter side. What better souvenir of the year that you learned to bake homemade bread than Jeff Koons’ Bread with Egg (Red)? Bid for it at Bonham’s Los Angeles Prints & Multiples sale, May 14, estimate $2,500-$3,500; see bonhams.com.

