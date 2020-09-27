Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Object of Desire

These iconic Windsor glasses may be the first pair John Lennon owned before he made them wildly popular

27th September, 2020
John Lennon had given this pair to Dot Jarlett

In the early days of the Beatles, John Lennon wore contact lenses in public. Then in 1966, playing Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s film How I Won The War, he wore a pair of round Windsor gold-tone eyeglasses. Overnight, they were deemed to be the coolest things on the planet.

Named after the town where they were invented in 1880, they were also worn by US president Theodore Roosevelt, James Joyce, Groucho Marx and Gandhi.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Gormley's gems are a guide to changing tastes

The upcoming sale on September 29 shows how jewellery trends have fluctuated throughout the decades

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

Fine Arts: Trinkets and treasures from a pub steeped in history

Victor Mee's upcoming sale of artefacts from McCabe's pub in Warrenpoint is comprised of a staggering 1,392 lots

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

Untitled

Your guide to the best exhibitions being staged around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago