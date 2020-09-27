Object of Desire

In the early days of the Beatles, John Lennon wore contact lenses in public. Then in 1966, playing Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s film How I Won The War, he wore a pair of round Windsor gold-tone eyeglasses. Overnight, they were deemed to be the coolest things on the planet.

Named after the town where they were invented in 1880, they were also worn by US president Theodore Roosevelt, James Joyce, Groucho Marx and Gandhi.

...