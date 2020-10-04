Object of Desire & Auction Results

In a time when we need heroes, Banksy’s forte is shining a light where it’s most needed, the causes ranging from the evils of war to our indifference to our environment. Show Me the Monet is his dissident version of Claude Monet’s Impressionist masterpiece The Water Lily Pond, a view of the wooden bridge over the lily pond in his garden at Giverny.

The painting first appeared in Banksy’s...