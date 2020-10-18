Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Object of Desire and Events Calendar

Be quick off the draw to pck up this scent-sprinkling pistol at Sotheby’s

18th October, 2020

This pearl, gold and enamel scent sprinkler in the form of a flintlock pistol has a pearl-framed aperture containing a watch movement, attributed to Moulinie, Bautte Co, Geneva, circa 1805.

The tradition of sprinkling rosewater to refresh and welcome guests after a hot and dusty journey was once prevalent throughout the Islamic world. The notion of appearing to shoot the visitor with a jewelled and enamelled gold pistol, which instead sprayed a tiny amount of rosewater,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: The time of the wolfhound on London’s streets

Irish sculptor Patrick O’Reilly’s triumvirate of bronze works is on public display in the British capital until the end of October

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Famous faces get a good look in at upcoming auction

A Warhol screenprint of Muhammad Ali is expected to make €200,000-€300,000 at Morgan O’Driscoll’s end-of-month sale

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago

Some stellar options for your cellar

Wines from some the world’s top vineyards will be on sale at Sheppard’s latest fine and rare wines auction

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago