Object of Desire and Events Calendar

This pearl, gold and enamel scent sprinkler in the form of a flintlock pistol has a pearl-framed aperture containing a watch movement, attributed to Moulinie, Bautte Co, Geneva, circa 1805.
The tradition of sprinkling rosewater to refresh and welcome guests after a hot and dusty journey was once prevalent throughout the Islamic world. The notion of appearing to shoot the visitor with a jewelled and enamelled gold pistol, which instead sprayed a tiny amount of rosewater,...
