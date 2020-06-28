Sunday June 28, 2020
Object of Desire and Auction Results

If you have a spare €1,650, you can get your hands on a copy of Edward Fitzgerald’s English translation of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam

28th June, 2020
An illustration by René Bull in Edward Fitzgerald’s translation of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam

A tome to calm the fevered brow and delight the eye is the 1913 illustrated edition of Edward FitzGerald’s English translation in verse of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, lavishly illustrated in colour and line by René Bull. Both author and illustrator had Irish connections: Bull born in Dublin, FitzGerald educated at Trinity College Dublin.

Omar Khayyam was an 11th-century mathematician, astronomer, poet and philosopher whose wisdom has resounded down through the centuries....

