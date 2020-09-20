Object of desire: A sabretache fit for the cavalry

While this embroidered pouch would look good framed and hung on a wall, it would also be chic suspended from a low-slung belt around slender hips
Not a vintage ladies’ evening purse, but an embroidered sabretache, a flat pouch worn suspended, together with his sabre, from the belt of a cavalry officer, in this case a member of the 4th Royal Irish Dragoon Guards, and in use 1830-52. The 4th were the only...
