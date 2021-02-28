Object of desire: A rare book collection

I recently quoted the old adage, never judge a book by its cover, but for the connoisseur bibliophile, the cover is often the prize. De Burca Rare Books currently offers the pinnacle of the art of book binding with an impressive selection. It includes Hans Andersen’s Fairy Tales, Tales from Maria Edgeworth, Helen by Maria Edgeworth, a fine collection by Hugh Thompson and the magnificent Swift’s Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World. Victorian-decorated...