Sunday March 22, 2020
Object of Desire: A Dalí dreamscape that endures

Couple au Tetes Pleins de Nuages, dating from 1937, is one of the painter’s greatest works

22nd March, 2020
Salvador Dalí’s 1937 masterpiece Couple au Tetes Pleins de Nuages

Exhibited in Imma’s What We Call Love – from Surrealism to Now in 2015-16, Salvador Dalí’s 1937 masterpiece Couple au Tetes Pleins de Nuages portrays a couple leaning contemplatively towards each other, their torsos filled with the unmistakable dreamscapes of the Spanish painter's finest work. Dalí’s involvement with Surrealism and his future wife Gala began in 1929; both passions endured. Bid for it at Bonham’s Impressionist & Modern Art sale, March 26, estimate €8 million–€11...

