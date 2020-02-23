Object of desire

Waterford Crystal has long been the first port of call for a trophy to mark a special occasion. This magnificent cut-glass desk globe of the world bears the inscription “Presented to Thomas Cook by Europ Assistance to mark 150 years in travel, 1841-1991”. Bid for it at Bonham’s Travel & Exploration sale, February 26, estimate £400-£600; see bonhams.com.
