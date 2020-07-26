Object of Desire

“Rich, sweet, gunmetal character on the nose with a dry finish. This wine really reverberates on the palate. Long. Still lively. Meaty flavours yet relatively delicate in build. Very sweet with a menthol note and a dry finish. Great energy. Like the 1975, this wine really improved in the glass,” was Jancis Robinson’s verdict on the 1961 La Mission Haut-Brion Graves. “Beyond perfect”, “a showstopper”, “very rarely do wines get better than this”: that’s how...