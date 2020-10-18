Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Movie mogul’s estate goes on sale

Robert Evans, who had a successful and rather chequered career in cinema, died in 2019 and, this month, the contents of his Hollywood mansion go to auction

18th October, 2020
4
A Jaguar convertible owned by Robert Evans

Robert Evans was working for his brother’s sportswear firm, credited with making trousers for women fashionable when Norma Shearer spotted him jumping into a Beverly Hills swimming pool and cast him to play her husband, film mogul Irving Thalberg in The Man of a Thousand faces.

When he was next cast by Hollywood’s most powerful studio head, Darryl Zanuck, to play the key role of the bull fighter in The Sun also Rises,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: The time of the wolfhound on London’s streets

Irish sculptor Patrick O’Reilly’s triumvirate of bronze works is on public display in the British capital until the end of October

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Famous faces get a good look in at upcoming auction

A Warhol screenprint of Muhammad Ali is expected to make €200,000-€300,000 at Morgan O’Driscoll’s end-of-month sale

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago

Some stellar options for your cellar

Wines from some the world’s top vineyards will be on sale at Sheppard’s latest fine and rare wines auction

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago