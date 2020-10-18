Movie mogul’s estate goes on sale

Robert Evans was working for his brother’s sportswear firm, credited with making trousers for women fashionable when Norma Shearer spotted him jumping into a Beverly Hills swimming pool and cast him to play her husband, film mogul Irving Thalberg in The Man of a Thousand faces.

When he was next cast by Hollywood’s most powerful studio head, Darryl Zanuck, to play the key role of the bull fighter in The Sun also Rises,...