Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Morgan’s sale puts subtle power of watercolours on show

A Scully abstract from 1996 is one of many watercolours in a collection also spanning sketches, oils and sculpture

Ros Drinkwater
28th February, 2021
6
William Crozier’s Coastal Landscape is expeted to realise €1,200-€1,800

Pink, that most optimistic of colours, dominates a headline lot in Morgan O’Driscoll’s current online sale, Untitled by Sean Scully.

Executed in 1996, it is from a series of 50 unique watercolours produced and donated by the artist to the Aids Community Research Initiative of America. Unframed, signed, inscribed, titled and dated ‘S Scully ’96’, it measures 20.3 x 14.9cm and is expected to realise €6,000-€9,000.

Watercolours have a strong...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The betook wood opium table on sale at Victor Mee

Everything you could want under one roof at Victor Mee’s eclectic sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Leonard Cohen’s Book of Longing, signed and illustrated by the author is one of the highlights of Fonsie Mealy’s sale

Read all about it at Fonsie Mealy’s collectors’ sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Some of the titles on sale on the Crawford Art Gallery’s website

Online book sale at Crawford Art Gallery

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago

Object of desire: A rare book collection

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1