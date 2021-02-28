Morgan’s sale puts subtle power of watercolours on show

Pink, that most optimistic of colours, dominates a headline lot in Morgan O’Driscoll’s current online sale, Untitled by Sean Scully.

Executed in 1996, it is from a series of 50 unique watercolours produced and donated by the artist to the Aids Community Research Initiative of America. Unframed, signed, inscribed, titled and dated ‘S Scully ’96’, it measures 20.3 x 14.9cm and is expected to realise €6,000-€9,000.

Watercolours have a strong...