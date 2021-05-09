Modernists lead the way in De Veres’ design sale

Blue chip provenance appears in de Veres’ Design sale this month with Eileen Gray’s lacquer, chrome and black leather Transit Chair.

It was manufactured under licence by Alivar in the late 1980s, but originally inspired by the deckchairs on glamorous transatlantic ocean liners and designed in 1928 for the terrace of E1027, the Modernist house she designed for herself and Jean Bavodici in the Alpes Maritimes between Monaco and Menton (€1,500-€2,500).

