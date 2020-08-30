Message in a bottle

Childhood memories of growing up in Northern Ireland are the inspiration for artist Stephen Johnston’s solo exhibition Combustion, which will run from September 19 at Gormleys Fine Art gallery in Belfast.
This intimate body of work features a set of seven new paintings based on the idea of metaphorical petrol bombs, juxtaposed with various bottles of hot sauce.
Johnston’s works, in their commentary on society, are particularly pertinent to today’s culture....
