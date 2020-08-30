Sunday August 30, 2020
Message in a bottle

Artist Stephen Johnston explores burning issues of the day through a series of vivid, playful works juxtaposing the idea of hot sauce and petrol bombs

30th August, 2020
Petrol Bomb 1, one of seven new paintings by Stephen Johnston for his solo exhibition Combustion, which will run from September 19 to October 3 at Gormleys Fine Art gallery in Belfast

Childhood memories of growing up in Northern Ireland are the inspiration for artist Stephen Johnston’s solo exhibition Combustion, which will run from September 19 at Gormleys Fine Art gallery in Belfast.

This intimate body of work features a set of seven new paintings based on the idea of metaphorical petrol bombs, juxtaposed with various bottles of hot sauce.

Johnston’s works, in their commentary on society, are particularly pertinent to today’s culture....

