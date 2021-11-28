Meet the Gallerist: Rosemarie Noone

What kickstarted your interest in art?

One of my earliest memories is from when I was four, snapping bubble wrap at the installation of the Claremorris Open Exhibition, an open submission exhibition for contemporary artists that ran for over 40 years. My mother is a keen art enthusiast and as a kid I was dragged along to museums, galleries, auction houses and studios of artists such as Tony O’Malley, Hughie O’Donoghue, Camille Souter...