Meet the Gallerist: Peter Brennan
The gallery director at Graphic Studio Gallery in Dublin reflects on a childhood steeped in art and the challenges of running a gallery during the recession and, more recently, during the pandemic
What first turned you on to a career in art?
My dad, Joseph Brennan, was a gallerist, he represented Louis le Brocquy and Anne Madden in Northern Ireland, so I grew up meeting artists and visited galleries from a young age, and he would sometimes bring me along to studio visits. I still love visiting artists’ studios – experiencing that sense of discovery. I also remember a brilliant teacher that taught me A-Level...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Mid Century Modern auction has art for sale on a grand scale
Joseph Walsh’s Lilium I table is on view in the Throne Room of Dublin Castle and is expected to realise €100,000-€150,000
Fine Arts: Object of desire
A 1903 Wolseley 10 HP, twin cylinder, four-seat, rear entrance tonneau is for sale at Bonhams
Fine Arts: Events calendar and auction results
Your weekly guide to the top exhibitions happening online and around the country, and the result of the latest auctions
Fine Arts: Writing himself into history, a Napoleonic romance
In between waging wars, Napoleon Bonaparte spent some time writing a romantic novella, a fragment of which is for sale at Bonhams’ sale this week