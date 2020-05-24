Luxury cars come with a high-octane summer freedom feeling

Wheels – my, how we’ve missed them. There isn’t a lot of point in taking your Lamborghini for a lockdown 4km round trip – you’d be back home before you could blink.

Automobiles to suit every (deep-pocketed) taste feature in Sotheby’s online sale ending May 29. Leading the sale are three Ferraris in zingy scarlet, including a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO with air conditioning and power windows. One of...