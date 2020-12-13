Letters from Markievicz and Orpen feature at Bonham’s sale

Making its auction debut at Bonham’s is a letter handwritten by Countess Markievicz in September 1920 to an Australian cousin with a shared sympathy for the Republican cause. She describes how she has been “on the run since last December”, details the murderous activities of the Black and Tans and expresses her hopes for an independent Ireland, “ruled in an orderly & just manner . . . trading with other nations, & living amicably with...