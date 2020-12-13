Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Letters from Markievicz and Orpen feature at Bonham’s sale

Writing to her cousin in 1920, Countess Markievicz describes life ‘on the run’ and the murderous activities of the Black and Tans

Ros Drinkwater
13th December, 2020
Letters from Markievicz and Orpen feature at Bonham’s sale
A 1903 letter from William Orpen to Charles Condor is illustrated with a large ink sketch of the Dublin Horse Show

Making its auction debut at Bonham’s is a letter handwritten by Countess Markievicz in September 1920 to an Australian cousin with a shared sympathy for the Republican cause. She describes how she has been “on the run since last December”, details the murderous activities of the Black and Tans and expresses her hopes for an independent Ireland, “ruled in an orderly & just manner . . . trading with other nations, & living amicably with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Rolling down to the Sea, Howth by Pamela Leonard is at Graphic Studio Dublin

Fine arts events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
The Strand Races, a hand-coloured print by Jack B Yeats for Cuala Press (€600-€800)

Le Brocquy leads way in online seasonal sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
Graham Knuttel’s Hot in the Kitchen

Affordable art for the budding collector

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
Chinese mother of pearl inlaid rosewood bed-couch from the collection of John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Object of desire: Chinese mother of pearl inlaid rosewood bed-couch

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1