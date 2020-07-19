Sunday July 19, 2020
Le Corbusier chaise sits comfortably among timeless furnishings

Adam’s next sale also includes red upholstered Italian chairs from 1960 and striking rosewood sideboard by Vittorio Dassi

19th July, 2020
4
Venice I by Donald Teskey

The name Le Corbusier conjures up stark minimalist images, but the pioneer of modern architecture appreciated the importance of sitting comfortably, as demonstrated by two lots in Adam’s next sale.

Designed by Charlotte Perriand, a Le Corbusier team member, the LC4 chaise longue made its debut in 1928 and caused a sensation. Constructed of leather and steel, Adam’s example was produced by Cassini in 1995, 75 x 160 x 56cm (€1,000-€1,500). Perriand also...

