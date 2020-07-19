Le Corbusier chaise sits comfortably among timeless furnishings

The name Le Corbusier conjures up stark minimalist images, but the pioneer of modern architecture appreciated the importance of sitting comfortably, as demonstrated by two lots in Adam’s next sale.

Designed by Charlotte Perriand, a Le Corbusier team member, the LC4 chaise longue made its debut in 1928 and caused a sensation. Constructed of leather and steel, Adam’s example was produced by Cassini in 1995, 75 x 160 x 56cm (€1,000-€1,500). Perriand also...