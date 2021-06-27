Lavery leads Bonhams sale with Moroccan paintings

Family rendez-vous are much on our minds these days, but flash back to the 1920s and we find this was a favourite theme of John Lavery.

Typical is a newly discovered work due to go under the hammer in Bonham’s British & Irish Art auction this week. In Morocco has been part of the same family collection since acquired in the 1930s. Painted in early 1920 it is believed to be Lavery’s house in Dar-el-Midfah,...