Latest collections make Fonsie Mealy’s sale a family affair

Fonsie Mealy’s Chatsworth sale boasts a remarkable number of lots from truly distinguished collections. The earliest comprises Irish Stone and Bronze Age antiquities making their debut at auction since collected by the Smith family of Kevitt Castle, Co Cavan from the 1930s to the 1950s and now expected to fetch €8,000-€12,000.

From the Conyngham family of Forenaughts, Co Kildare, there’s a splendid portrait of William III (€6,000-€8,000); and from the German...