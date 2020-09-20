Latest collections make Fonsie Mealy’s sale a family affair

Fonsie Mealy’s Chatsworth sale boasts a remarkable number of lots from truly distinguished collections. The earliest comprises Irish Stone and Bronze Age antiquities making their debut at auction since collected by the Smith family of Kevitt Castle, Co Cavan from the 1930s to the 1950s and now expected to fetch €8,000-€12,000.
From the Conyngham family of Forenaughts, Co Kildare, there’s a splendid portrait of William III (€6,000-€8,000); and from the German...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team