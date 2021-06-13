Knuttel’s eye for amusement remains keen at Whyte’s online sale
The Dublin-based artist’s latest batch of playful paintings is sure to be in demand at Whyte’s latest auction
Where do we hanker to be this summer? Whyte’s online sale has a number of tempting suggestions.
How about sitting in the prow of the curragh, as in John Francis Skelton’s The Passenger, via Blaskets, Co Kerry, 25.40 x 60.96cm (€600-€800), one of eight of his works in the sale, watching the thrilling Laytown Races, as portrayed by Susan Mary Webb, 26.04 x 45.09cm (€400-€600)?
Or paddling in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Stunning Steinway has pride of place at Niall Mullen sale
The grand piano is estimated to fetch €2,000-€4,000 on June 16
Exhibition events calendar
The top arts exhibitions currently being staged around the country
Horses for courses from Yeats at de Veres
Jack B Yeats’s 1948 work The Little Horse At Play, with an affectionate look back at his idyllic childhood in Co Sligo, leads the sale
A striking piece of recent Republican history
A wooden life-size model of an M1921 Thompson sub-machine gun made in Long Kesh in the early 1970s is on sale for €1,000-€1,500 at Mullen’s