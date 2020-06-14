Jewellery auctions: Shine, sparkle and sustainability

Global warming has added a new criterion to buying personal adornments. Until recently, few purchasing a piece of jewellery have stopped to consider how much their choice will impact on their carbon footprint. We can expect that to change. Dublin jeweller O’Reilly’s concurs.

“Good value and uniqueness are the main reasons why our clients come into O’Reilly‘s, but sustainability is fast becoming another motive,” said spokeswoman Danica Pignetti....