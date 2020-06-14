Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Jewellery auctions: Shine, sparkle and sustainability

Buying a piece of pre-loved or vintage jewellery can provide you with a hand-crafted one-off treasure while reducing your impact on our natural resources

14th June, 2020
5
Diamond set cuff links

Global warming has added a new criterion to buying personal adornments. Until recently, few purchasing a piece of jewellery have stopped to consider how much their choice will impact on their carbon footprint. We can expect that to change. Dublin jeweller O’Reilly’s concurs.

“Good value and uniqueness are the main reasons why our clients come into O’Reilly‘s, but sustainability is fast becoming another motive,” said spokeswoman Danica Pignetti....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bowie and Lennon make an appearance at online sale

La Hart’s portrait of David Bowie is up for sale at Morgan O’Driscoll, while prints of drawings by John Lennon feature too

Ros Drinkwater | 5 hours ago

Fine Arts: Glimpsing garden nirvana through the gloom

If your garden is currently the main thing keeping you sane, you’ll be interested in Sheppards’ upcoming Glantelwe Gardens auction

Ros Drinkwater | 5 hours ago

Events calendar

Ros Drinkwater | 2 days ago