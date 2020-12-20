Jack B Yeats’s words and colours jostle at rare book sale

Currently online, De Burca Rare Books’ Jack B Yeats Collection offers 70 titles written by and/or illustrated by the master, dating from 1899-1971, plus exhibition catalogues and autobiographies.

Aged 25 in 1896, Yeats’s wisdom was already having a profound influence on Irish literature. That year, he met the poverty-stricken JM Synge in Paris and advised him, “Give up Paris . . . Go to the Aran islands, live there as if you were one...