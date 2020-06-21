Jack B Yeats’s Romeo and Juliet painting goes on sale

Jack B Yeats loved the theatre with a passion. In 1926, he sketched while attending a performance at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre of Gounod’s 1867 opera Romeo and Juliet. The result was an oil depiction of the tragic scene in the final act. Dwarfed by the expanse of blue set, the bodies of the lovers lie side by side as the conductor extends his arms to signal the final notes of the score.

