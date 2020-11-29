It’s all in the wrist action at Adam’s fine jewellery sale

At Adam’s, a fine display of bracelets demonstrates the impact of fashion over centuries. A headline piece for the wrist is a magnificent sapphire-set cuff by Italian maestro Mario Buccellati.

Recalling the work of Renaissance jewellers, the wide-hinged cuff bangle is composed of textured gold leaves accented by circular-cut sapphires, the central flowerhead set with a circular-cut sapphire pistil and petals, mounted in silver and 18K gold, signed M Buccellati. Dating from circa...